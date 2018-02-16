SCHOOLS’ CUP: Can Sullivan end RBAI’s four-in-a-row bid?

The Danske Bank Schools’ Cup reaches the quarter final stage on Saturday, with the big question being, can anyone stop RBAI making it four in a row?

The Belfast side have been the dominant force in local schools rugby in recent years, but Sullivan Upper would love nothing more than to finally inflict defeat on them at the last eight stage.

Elsewhere Methodist College host Bangor Grammar, Campbell College entertain Ballymena Academy and Royal School Armagh travel to Wallace High.

Good luck to all!

Methodist College v Bangor GS

The Methodist College, Belfast team seems to be coming good at just the right time of the season.

Having been beaten finalists in the 2017 Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup the current squad of players would love to put that record straight with regard to the 2018 Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup. They travelled to Coleraine Grammar School in the previous round and came through, with flying colours, what might have been a tricky encounter against a very confident Coleraine team.

They now prepare to take on a Bangor Grammar School team that lacks nothing in terms of confidence and ability.

The Methodist College team is coached by the experienced duo of Nicky Wells and Stephen Lindsay. Team captain, Matthew Neill, has seen his team win the majority of their games this season.

The team has recorded some impressive victories including a win against the Portugal U19 team earlier in the season. Conor Kelly is the top try scorer for the Methodist College team this season while Ethan McIlroy has recorded most points. Ben Crangle, Kevin McNaboe, Thomas Armstrong, Robbie Armstrong, Chris Larmour, and Ethan McIlroy were all involved with the successful Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 squad earlier in the season.

The Bangor team contains a lot of talented players in their ranks.

Coached by Jason Morgan, the team is captained by Zach Kerr. Zach was involved with the Ulster U19 team during their Inter-Provincial series of games earlier in the season.

Alongside Zach, in a very talented Bangor Grammar School back line, is Aaron Sexton, who played with an Ireland U18 squad last season and is in line for Ireland Schools’ U18 honours this season.

Aaron is also a Commonwealth Youth Games Gold Medal sprint champion and he will need to be monitored closely by the Methodist College defence.

Both Zach and Aaron are the leading try scorers for the Bangor team this season and both featured strongly in the recent Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup games against Omagh Academy.

Interestingly, both Zach’s father, Chris, and Aaron’s father Roger, played in the last Bangor team to have won the Ulster Schools’ Cup back in 1988.

How the sons would love to emulate the success of the fathers thirty years on! Kick off is 10.30am.

Campbell College v Ballymena Academy

Having home advantage the Campbell College team will see themselves as favourites to win this intriguing encounter.

They have enjoyed a fair amount of success this season and, as ever, they will be aiming to continue their recent strong performances in the course of their Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaign.

They were impressive with their display of attacking rugby in the course of their fourth Round game against a very talented Dalriada School team.

The Campbell team is coached by Neal Doak who has done a great job in developing the skills of all the players with whom he comes in contact. Neal is fortunate to have the experience of Brian Robinson and the youthful exuberance of Jonny Cupitt to assist him as he prepares this talented Campbell College squad for the undoubted challenges that lie ahead.

The Campbell team is captained by John McKee who captained the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 team to Inter-Provincial success back in September. John displayed great leadership skills during that campaign and he will be hoping to do so once again when he leads his team into this game.

John has some very talented players in the Campbell squad.

Oisin Kiernan and Jamie Maccartney were ever present with the Ulster U19 team earlier in the season. Alongside John McKee, Ben Power featured with the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 team as did Jack Stinson.

As well as that the talents of players such as Oscar Yandell, Harry Owens, John Harrison and Rex Tinsley have been recognised by the Ulster Rugby Talent ID Department. However, the Campbell top points scorer is their very talented outhalf, Conor Rankin. Conor has displayed great game management skills this season and is one of the best place kickers playing in Ulster Schools’ rugby at the minute. Jamie Maccartney is the leading try scorer for the team this season but Conor has not been far behind.

Ballymena Academy overcame successfully the not insignificant challenge provided by Enniskillen Royal Grammar School in the previous round.

The Academy team is coached by the evergreen John Andrews who continues to receive advice, assistance and guidance from Gavin Murray. These members of the Ballymena Academy coaching staff can call upon the expertise of Ryan Keating and Nikki Andrews to look after the S&C aspects of work with the players.

The team is captained by Joshua McAuley who was a member of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 Inter Provincial Championship winning team. Joshua has led his team with distinction this season and he would be delighted to lead the Ballymena Academy team out at the Kingspan Stadium at some stage of their Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaign. Joshua has a group of some very experienced players around him.

Ben Savage, Oisin Jordan, Bruce Houston and Stewart Moore have been involved with the Ulster U19 squad while Bruce and Stewart were involved with the Ireland U19 Camp back in November.

Stewart is the top try scorer for the team with Bruce weighing in as top points scorer.

They form part of a very talented Ballymena Academy midfield trio which has benefitted greatly from the astute coaching of Gavin Murray. Kick off is 10.30am.

RBAI v Sullivan Upper

The Royal Belfast Academical Institution team played one of the “Top Eight” seeded teams from Ballyclare High School in the fourth Round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup and had to work very hard before eventually winning that game.

RBAI are the current holders of the Schools’ Cup and have held the cup for the past three seasons, and are determined to make if Four-in-a-Row come March 19th!

Team captain David McCann has the experienced Niall Armstrong to assist him as Vice- Captain. The team has been undefeated so far this season against teams from schools in Ulster.

David McCann and Angus Adair were vital members of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 team and both have attended Ireland Schools’ U18 Camps. Robin McIlveen was also involved with the U18 Schools’ team and, but for injury, would have attended the Ireland Schools’ Camps.

The return to play of Robin has been a major boost to the Belfast Inst squad as his performance against Ballyclare High School in the previous Round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup would suggest.

Niall Armstrong and David Lyttle, both of whom were involved with the Ulster U19 team, have two Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup Winners medals already. They would both be very keen to ensure they secure their third medals come March.

Sullivan Upper School put on an improved performance against Down High School in the fourth round and will now need to raise the bar much higher as they prepare to travel to play the very well-organised Royal Belfast Academical Institution team.

The Sullivan Upper School team, coached by Adam Craig, who is assisted by David Armstrong and Chris Henderson, enjoyed a successful pre-season tour to South Africa.

They returned from that tour and had a great start to their season. Unfortunate injuries somewhat hampered their progress but the recent return to play of a number of major players was a major boost as their Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaign got underway at Belfast Royal Academy.

Adam McKenna captains the Sullivan Upper team from the openside flanker position.

He, alongside Tim Nart and Shay Storey, leads the Sullivan Upper try scoring statistics this season. Conor McKee, a lively scrum half, is the leading points scorer and he enjoys a deserved reputation as an excellent place kicker.

Steven Moore featured on the Ulster U19 team in the course of the U19 Inter-Provincial series. He was joined in the extended Ulster U19 squad by Andrew Weir and Andrew McConnell.

Thomas Leitch and George Robb have been involved with Ulster Schools’ U16 Regional Development squads while Conor McKee, Luke McCabe and Harry Baird have been involved with the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U17 squad. Kick off is 10.45am.

Wallace High v Royal School Armagh

The Wallace High School team has had an encouraging build up to this, their second game, in their current Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaign.

They were justified in seeing themselves as favourites to win their fourth Round encounter at Royal School Dungannon.

Despite an early setback the Wallace High School team went on to record a comfortable victory by the end of that game. However, the Wallace High School coach, Derek Suffern, who is assisted by Ian Latham, will instil into his players there are no easy games at this stage of the competition and especially against a team like Royal School, Armagh.

The Wallace High School captain, Sam Cardosi, leads his team by example. He has been among the leading try scorers for his team this season.

Nathan Doak was a key member of the successful Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 squad and he was joined in that squad by Joel Dundas. Nathan has scored quite a few tries this season but it is his success with his kicks that has seen him rise to the top as the leading points scorer for the Wallace High School team this season.

Peter McRoberts, Jack Dillon, another regular try scorer for the Wallace High School team, Ben Carson and Reuben Crothers are other Wallace High School players who have been involved with Ulster Schools’ Age Grade squads.

The Royal School Armagh team has experienced a very successful season in terms of some very positive results gained in the lead up to the start of their Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaign. They added to their reputation with a fine victory against Cambridge House Grammar School in the previous round.

The Royal School Armagh team is coached by Willie Faloon and Chris Parker who are assisted by James McCall. If any sage wisdom or advice is required from a more experienced source then the grandfatherly figure of Kenny Hooks is never far away to assist in whatever way he can.

Chris Parker will especially look forward to this game as it sees him return to his Alma Mater where he will be hoping to cause an upset!

The team is captained by Jack Treanor who has led by example throughout the season. Jack, alongside the experienced Nicholas Jennings and Zac Thompson, is one of the leading try scorers on the RS Armagh team.

Zac is also the top points scorer who has had an outstanding season with his trusty boot.

Ryan O’Neill and Nicholas Jennings were members of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 Inter-Provincial winning team earlier in the season. Jonny Agnew, Jude Roberts and Charlie Worth are involved with the U17 Schools’ Development group. There is the possibility of the Armagh squad having three sets of brothers in their squad. Samuel and Josh King, Daniel and Jayson Denley and Callum and Chris Whiteside will all be hoping to be selected for the game.

Kick off is 10-30am.