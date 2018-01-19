RUGBY: Watch Jacob Stockdale look ahead to Ulster's game against Wasps on Sunday

With a European Cup quarter-final at stake when Ulster met Wasps on Sunday in Coventry, winger Jacob Stockdale admits it is one of the biggest games of his career to date.

Stockdale scored a try in last week's vital win over La Rochelle which propelled Ulster to the top of pool one and in control of their own destiny.

He also talks about putting on a performance after a disappointing show against Leinster a week previously in the Guinness PRO14.

And the 21-year-old also reveals he was told off by his mother for patting a La Rochelle player on the head in last weekend's game.