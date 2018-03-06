RUGBY: Neil Doak to join Worcester Warriors next season

Former Ulster coach Neil Doak will join Worcester Warriors on a two year deal from the summer.

The 45-year-old Ulsterman will be the second new addition to the coaching team ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, following the news last month that Rory Duncan will move to Sixways as Head Coach from the Cheetahs.

Doak was appointed as Head Coach of Ulster Rugby in October 2014 and enjoyed a 23-year association with the province.

As a player, the former scrum-half made his debut for Ulster in 1995 and went on to make 85 appearances for them before retiring from the game in 2005.

Following his retirement, he worked within the Ulster Academy as Elite Player Development Manager and headed up the Ulster Under 19s and Under 20s.

Doak was quickly promoted to the senior set-up in 2007 where he took up the role of Skills Coach and Ulster A Head Coach and then in 2008 became Ulster Attack & Backs Coach.

He was credited with transforming Ulster into one of the most potent attacking sides in Europe, as he helped steer them to the Heineken Cup final in 2012 at Twickenham.

His coaching ability was recognised by Ireland in the summer of 2013 when he joined Les Kiss and Anthony Foley in leading the Ireland national side during their unbeaten summer tour of North America.

In the summer of 2014, he coached Emerging Ireland to victory in the IRB Nations Cup in Romania alongside Dan McFarland.

Doak became Head Coach of Ulster in 2014, leading them to consecutive Pro 12 semi-finals in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, before leaving his post last summer.

A talented all-round sportsman, Doak also won 32 caps for the Ireland cricket team.

Warriors Director of Rugby Alan Solomons added: “Neil played under me during my time at Ulster. He was an outstanding scrum-half with an excellent feel for the game.

“As I thought, he has developed into a first rate coach and he will add huge value to our attack and backline.”

Doak added: “There are some fantastic backs at Worcester and I can’t wait to link up with them and Alan Solomons.

“The Club has huge potential and hopefully I can help be a part of taking the Club up the Premiership table.”