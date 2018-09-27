Queen’s target promotion to mark 150th anniversary in style

Queen’s are hoping to celebrate their 150th anniversary with promotion to Division 1B of the All Ireland League.

The oldest continuous club in Ulster begin their campaign at the Dub against Old Crescent.

With Neil Doak having departed for Worcester, Derek Suffern has taken over the hot seat.

Captain Dave Whitten knows it is imperative to start the season with a victory but expects the newly promoted Limerick side will pose a huge threat.

He said: “There is a buzz and you get to test yourself against very big clubs from down south, it is that extra bit special when you move from Ulster League to the All Ireland League.

“We know that Old Crescent coming up from the league below will come up all guns blazing to the Dub and we’ll really need to start well and front up and try and make our place a fortress this year.

“Promotion has always been the aim and hopefully we can fulfil it this year. We have a good squad of boys to go and really fight for promotion and fight for the top places in our league.”

Queen’s have beaten Ballymena, Banbridge and Ballynahinch already this season.

Whiteen added: “It has been a good start to the year but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves - it’s a good building block but that’s all it is, and hopefully we can keep going and use that momentum for the All Ireland League and get some wins under our belt.

“We played very well last week at Hinch and a few boys put their hands up and that’s what you want, so it will be interesting to see what team comes out this week; but any team that does come out will be very competitive.”

Queen’s are the only Ulster club in Division 2A.

“That is going to make it tougher, you are away every other week basically but it will be good for the atmosphere on the bus trips down and hopefully it will help build the team together,” said Whitten.

“We’re just going to have to build during the week and really go for it.”

The students are without out half Robbie Johnston and centre Ben Power who are both on Ulster A duty.

Scrum half Conor McAuley a summer signing from Belfast Harlequins starts and there are debuts for Johnny Hunter, Tyler Arnold and Curtis Pollock.