New Sunday date for Belfast City Marathon in 2019

A meeting was held on Wednesday in the City Hall with the City Growth and Regeneration Committee regarding the change of the current route and change of day, from Bank Holiday Monday to a Sunday, for the Belfast City Marathon in 2019.

The Belfast City Marathon Management Team proposed two variations of a new route for 2019 and a move to the Sunday before the Bank Holiday Monday.

A statement said: “We are delighted to confirm the City Growth and Regeneration Committee has supported these changes choosing Proposal One of the route and a move to a Sunday in 2019.

“However, we are aware that these changes still need to be ratified by a full Belfast City Council meeting on Monday 2nd July 2018.

“Proposal One of the new route will be available to view on the Belfast City Marathon website www.belfastcitymarathon.com later today (Friday).

“Set to make history as the first Belfast City Marathon held on a Sunday, the event is due to take place on Sunday 5th May 2019. The 2019 event is expected to launch entries in early Autumn.”

The new proposed route is expected to be very popular as it will be flatter and faster and encompasses North, East, South and West of the City.

This will no doubt see a higher level of spectators and support throughout the 26.2 miles, providing great opportunities for more local businesses across the City.

The Belfast City Marathon Management Team have been working on these changes for a number of years due to feedback from all stakeholders and are delighted to have received support from the City Growth and Regeneration Committee to further development and improve our event.

Chairman of Belfast City Marathon Ltd, Mr David Seaton MBE commented, said: “We are very excited about the proposed new route and move to a Sunday. “Thank you to the City Growth and Regeneration Committee and to those who have supported us throughout these changes.

“I would especially mention the Belfast City Marathon Management Team and John Glover, our Official Course Measurer, who have worked tirelessly on route changes and planning for the 2019 event.

“We are very much looking forward to taking the Belfast City Marathon to the next level.”