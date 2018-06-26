Lisburn grab Section One points as they see off struggling Lurgan

Lisburn stretched their winning streak in Section One with the demolition of Lurgan at Pollock Park on Saturday.

They defeated their badly struggling opponents by eight wickets with much time and overs to spare.

The Lurgan early order batsmen had no answer to Lisburn’s prime bowler, Davey Simpson.

He claimed the first five wickets to fall reducing the home side to 35 for 5 in the 14 th over.

He was well supported by the pace of Mark Berry and Callum Atkinson and only a stand of 24 for the sixth wicket between McCollum and Maxwell brought the Lurgan score to 70 and after that the innings was completed for the paltry sum of 84 in the 36 th over.

Davey Simpson was again the chief destroyer with 5 for 22 off his full quota of 10 overs while Berry was also on the mark with 2 for 22 also off his 10 overs.

Callum Atkinson chipped in with 1 for 8 off his 5 overs.

It was a debut day for 17 year old Jude Hololan who bowled his 6 overs of left arm medium pace for just 10 runs and his first senior wicket for Lisburn.

By 2-30 the Lurgan innings was over leaving the visitors just 85 to win the fourth successive league game and 14 overs later they had completed the task scoring 87 for the loss of just two wickets.

Lisburn lost Robert Rankin, caught for 2 and two overs later Johnny Waite was lbw for 5 as Lisburn reached 13 for 2.

HoweverAdam Berry and Peter Ferguson added the 74 runs required for victory.

Peter Ferguson continued his great form with 49 not out hitting 9 boundaries in just 38 balls while his captain remained 26 not out from just 36 balls leaving Lisburn easy winners by 8 wickets in the 14th over.

Lisburn face Bangor next week who also have had a fine start to the season.