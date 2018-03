Ireland star Jacob Stockdale made history in today's 28-8 win over Scotland in Dublin.

Having bagged a brace of tries against the Scots, the 21-year-old Ulster player has now scored 10 times in just eight appearances in a green shirt. He has also become the first Irish rugby player to score six tries in a single Five or Six Nations campaign. Here's a look at what the fans have had to say about the free-scoring Lisburn native.