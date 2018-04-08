HOCKEY: Pegasus beaten by holders UCD in Irish Senior Cup final

Pegasus were soundly beaten 4-0 by the holders UCD in Sunday’s women’s Irish Senior Cup final in Dublin.

The students broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Lena Tice’s free was converted by Emma Russell.

Abbie Russell made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute when she volleyed home a cross from Orla Patton.

Katie Mullan added a third when she sent a penalty corner low into the net past Pegasus goalkeeper Sammy-Jo Greer.

With two minutes remaining and Pegasus tiring, Sorcha Clarke wrapped up the win when she tapped Deirdre Duke’s cross

In Saturday’s semi-final, Kate Gourley’s second half goal gave Pegasus a 1-0 semi final win over Belfast Harlequins at Deramore.

But had it not been for some heroics by Quins’ keeper Helen Stevenson, the margin could have been more emphatic.

In the Irish Hockey Trophy final in Dublin, Mossley fell to an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Catholic Institute following a 3-3 draw, having led 3-2 with only four minutes left.

Queen’s moved back to the top of the Ulster Premier League after two goals apiece from Anna Hutchinson and Emily McStea helped them to a 5-0 win over Ballymoney to set up a potential title decider with Lurgan on Monday night.

Kilkeel men lifted the Ulster Premier title for the first time following a 3-1 win over Bangor in the title decider.

Bangor took an early lead through Chris Campbell but David Rea levelled before the break and Mark Stevenson sealed the win and the title with a second half set piece double.

In the men’s Irish Senior Cup semi-finals, Lisnagarvey were beaten 3-0 by Pembroke Wanderers and Three Rock Rovers defeated Glenanne 5-1.

Banbridge kept alive their hopes of a place in the EY Irish Hockey League play-offs with a 2-1 win over Railway Union but Cookstown remain in trouble after a 3-2 away loss to Monkstown.