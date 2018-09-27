Harlequins captain Danny Annett hopes to avoid relegation dogfight

Belfast Harlequins staged a great escape last season to preserve their Division 2B status and as they embark on a new campaign away at Galway Corinthians, captain Danny Annett doesn’t want to be in the same position for this year’s run-in.

He said: “It was very important, from a mental point of view it was stopping the slide, there were some people in Ulster and Ireland would have probably wanted us to go down and we felt a bit of pressure, but no more than the pressure and standards we put on ourselves.

“We knew there were a lot of close games that we could have got the win, (and) for us it’s a new year we’re putting last season behind us and it is focusing on the year ahead.

“I suppose for us it doesn’t matter where we are - we’re just very keen to get going and start this new season afresh.

“Going down to Galway is going to be a very difficult trip, we have played Corinthians a lot over the last few years and with them coming down to our league we know it is going to be a tough encounter, but we’ll go with a bit of confidence and hopefully we can produce some of the game play that we have had already this year.”

Annett is hoping Quins’ busy off season will pay dividends.

“We have worked really hard, we were a bit slow getting into the off season recruitment because our season dragged on so long that was just the nature of it,” he said.

“We have put a lot of hard work in with Director of Rugby Mike Reid and head coach Nicky Wells. In this game nowadays you need a big squad, there is a lot of injuries, a lot of people or away with work and it is an amateur game at the end of the day.”

Dungannon host Skerries while Rainey travel to Barnhall.