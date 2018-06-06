GOLF: Mary Peters Trust Qualifying round at Lisburn

Members of Lisburn golf club enjoyed the good weather last weekend whilst competing in the Qualifying round for the Mary Peters Trust.

Sixteen of the competitors bettered their handicap with of them tied at 43 points. Nigel Price (12), playing from the yellow tees had a gross 77 which gave him 43 points.

He had four birdies on his card, one of them at hole 17 where he reached the green in two for the first time in his four years at the club.

Chris Graham (13) and John Green (12) both playing from the white tees had a gross 80 and 79 respectively.

They made good use of their two additional shots to boost their scores to equal Nigel’s score. Nigel took first place as he had the better back 9 on the countback with Chris taking second place and John coming third.

The best gross was a level par 72 from Ryan Symington. Ryan had three birdies and three bogeys, no twos and no score above five at any hole.

This is the second successive year that the Mary Peters Qualifying competition has been won by a competitor playing from the forward yellow tees. Greg Ferris being the wiiner last year.

Nigel Price will now represent the club in the Mary Peters Trust finals day in September.

In the second round of the Wednesday Cup, Brian Wilkinson (16) was the clear winner with 45 points and has got his handicap back to 14.

Mervyn Bryson (28) took second place ahead of David Tinsley (23) winning the count back on the last 6 holes.

The Friday nine hole competition was won by Peter Holmes (10) with 20 points. Robert Roulston (27) beat Stephen Boyd (16) to the runner up prize with the best last six holes when both had 19 points.

It was a week of mixed fortunes for Lisburn teams. The Junior Cup side failed to progress from the qualifying round held at Dunmurry coming up short by three strokes.

The Irish Mixed Foursomes team lost to Balmoral by three matches to two in their match played at Belvoir Park. The Junior Cowdy team lost the away match of their first round tie at Clones by three matches to one making it five to three on aggregate.

The Seniors Team under the captaincy of Mervyn Mawhinney won their away fixture in the HD Gregg Trophy at Mourne by three matches to thus progressing into the quarter finals.

There was also good news from the Ulster Cup team who returned from their away fixture at Port Salon in Co. Donegal with a lead of four matches to three. The home fixture in this tie is scheduled to be played on Sunday next 10th June.