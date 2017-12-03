EY HOCKEY: Shock first defeat for Lisnagarvey

Lisnagarvey suffered a shock first defeat of their EY Hockey League campaign as Glenanne enjoyed a dream weekend as the only side in the top half of the table to win.

Their victory came a couple of days after Glenanne, traditionally based in south-west Dublin, got approved for a €150,000 sports capital grant at their St Mark’s base.

Eddie O’Malley was the inspiration, scoring two of their three first half goals in a 3-2 success at St Andrew’s. O’Malley opened the scoring only for Sean Murray to equalise for Garvey, the 2015 champions. O’Malley restored the lead in the second quarter before Shane O’Donoghue made it 3-1 at the big break. Paul Gleghorne pulled one back in the second half but Glenanne held on for their seventh win in eight outings.

Philip Brown’s last second penalty corner goal ended Banbridge’s four-game losing streak as they tied 2-2 against Cork C of I. Two Philip Brownlow goals had C of I ahead going into the final play but Brown pulled out a drag-flick to tie the game.

Elsewhere, Keith Black’s hat trick earned a point for Cookstown in a cracker against Monkstown, tying 4-4 at Steelweld Park. The Dubliners led three times – at 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 – but each time Cookstown fought back with Black tapping home five minutes from the end for parity.

Annadale scored twice in the last 12 minutes to beat Railway Union who remain without a point after half of their league campaign. Eoin MacArthur put Railway 1-0 up with 16 minutes to go but replies from John Taylor and Connor Roberts saw Annadale land their third win of the season and a share of fifth place.

Glenanne’s win moves them three points clear of Three Rock Rovers who drew 2-2 with Pembroke in a Dublin derby.

Pembroke took a sixth minute lead through Greg Chambers but Ben Walker and Richard Pautz turned things around by half-time.

Alan Sothern scored to make it 2-2 with 11 minutes to go but he uncharacteristically missed a penalty stroke six minutes later to leave the sides equal.

Men’s EY Hockey League

Saturday:

Cork C of I 2 (P Brownlow 2) Banbridge 2 (N Gilmore, P Brown)

Glenanne 3 (E O’Malley 2, S O’Donoghue) Lisnagarvey 2 (S Murray, P Gleghorne)

Pembroke 2 (G Chambers, A Sothern) Three Rock Rovers 2 (R Pautz, B Walker)

Sunday:

Annadale 2 (J Taylor, C Roberts) Railway Union 1 (E MacArthur)

Cookstown 4 (K Black 3, M Kerr) Monkstown 4 (S Nolan 2, K Smith, G Sarratt)