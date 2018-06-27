Entries being taken for Lisburn multi-event

The Lisburn City Triathlon and Aquathlon was launched this week by Paul Porter, chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s leisure and community development committee.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, July 29, starting off from Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

Open to everyone aged 16 and over, Lisburn City Triathlon, a much anticipated race in Ireland’s triathlon calendar, will welcome some of Northern Ireland’s top triathletes, demonstrating strength and endurance across the following disciplines; a 750m pool swim, a 24km cycle and 5km run.

The Aquathlon will enable young people, under the age of 16, to shine and put their training into practice across a continuous, two-stage race involving a 200m pool swim and 2km run.

Porter said: “The Lisburn City Triathlon is the epitome of endurance and is one of many high profile events that the Council is extremely honoured to host year on year.

“I have great respect for all entrants who literally push themselves to the limit and go that extra mile completing what is acknowledged as one of the most demanding events in the world of sport.

“I hope people will be inspired to put on their swimmers, jump on a bike, pull on their trainers and run with us this July.”

The entry fee for the Triathlon is £26 and £8 to enter the Aquathlon. There will be £750 prize money up for grabs for the Triathlon, plus each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt

Register before July 22 at www.triathlonireland.com