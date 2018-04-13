CWG: Northern Ireland boxers are on gold medal trail

Northern Ireland’s boxers are on their way to setting a new Commonwealth Games gold medal record after a further five fighters won their semi-finals.

Carly McNaul, Brendan Irvine, Michaela and Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker have all joined Kristina O’Hara in the finals.

Flyweight duo, McNaul and Irvine, won their bouts convincingly while there were also wins for bantamweight Walker and Walsh siblings Aidan and Michaela.

But James McGivern and Steven Donnelly will have to settle for bronze medals.

Shooter Kirsty Barr secured Northern Ireland’s 12th medal of the games with a dramatic silver in the women’s trap.

In the men’s trap competition, David Henning is in 13th place after the first day of qualifying with the final day of competition tomorrow.

Wrestler Sarah McDaid missed out on a place in the semi-finals.