BOXING: Maconachie claims Ulster title win

Canal Amatuer Boxing Club’s Matty Maconachie has done it again with another impressive win at the Ulster Novice Championships in Lurgan last Saturday.

Matty boxed Shane Carlin from Rathloe ABC at the 52 kilo class with a second round win which came about with some fantastic head and body shots which give the referee no option only to stop the bout.

Young Matty is making steady progress and will be entering the ‘Antrim 6s’ in January where hopefully he can come through to qualify for the Intermediate Championships at the end on the season.

All the ‘young guns’ are also in action at the Antrim Championships this week. Seven boxers will weigh in and club coach Jason haugan is confident the boxers will do well.

Josh Johnston got his first ‘yellow vest’ when he was selected to box for Antrim against Derry in Derry only to lose on a split decision (2-1) which after the fight, he felt was very unlucky not to get the nod.

As the year comes to a close, Canal ABC is going well and all club coaches at the club hope the new year will be as positive as the last with three Irish titles including Kurt Walker as Senior Champion who the club are hoping will be selected for the Commonwealth Games in Australia.