ATHLETICS: On your marks, get set, go for Lisburn Half Marathon!

With the number of registered entrants rising each day, the Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run is only 14 days away with registration closing on Wednesday 13th June.

Now in its 36th year, the sporting event facilitated by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s largest individual sporting events, with over 6,000 runners anticipated to cross the finish line on Wednesday 20th June.

This year’s Half Marathon will follow the same route as last year and is ideal for competitive runners aiming for Personal Bests, and beginners alike, while the Fun Run is the perfect race for anyone wishing to run alongside family and friends while having fun and keeping active.

To register for any of this year’s three races or for further information, visit www.lisburnhalfmarathon.com or call 028 9250 9556