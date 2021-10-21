Late season racing at Kirkistown

Gerard O’Connell’s extremely rapid Escort

Normally, the season would be over at the end of September but this meeting was added to make up for one lost to Covid-19 earlier in the year.

The Formula Ford Festival is at Brands Hatch on the following weekend and it appears that a gentlemen’s agreement has been reached among the FF1600 competitors from here, not to risk racing at this meeting.

There are 19 entries. Top of the list is Newtownabbey’s Jim Larkham, in his PR6 Radical. He has already tied up the 2021 Roadsports Championship. However, 2nd place is still being hotly contested between Holywood’s John Benson, in a Crosslé 37S, and Crossgar’s Niall Fitzsimmons in a Radical Prosport. Bernard Foley, from Blackrock, driving a Crosslé 42S, is also capable of taking 2nd place. Brian Elliott, from Banbridge, also has a mathematical chance, in his Westfield 1000RR. It is great to see Ivor “The Driver” Greenwood out again in his Radical Prosport. The Dundrod driver suffered a massive fire in this car at the August meeting. Expect Ivor to be at the sharp end.

Brian Elliott from Banbridge has a mathematical chance of second place in the Roadsports Championship

The Kirkistown Fiestas also have a good entry, with 13 cars. This championship has yet to be decided.

There is a total of 43 points to be gained. That means that Dubliner, Colm Barrable, Belfast brothers Mark and Paul Stewart, Strangford’s Megan Campbell, Neville Anderson, from Banbridge and our international driver, Timon Dohnke, from Teltow in Germany, could each have a chance of taking the title.

After taking compulsory dropped scores into account, Barrable has 112 points, two more than Mark Stewart. Campbell is on 98, equal with Paul Stewart.

Anderson has 96 and Dohnke has 79.

John Benson from Holywood will be trying to tie up second place in the Roadsports Championship

Following last month’s display of poor driving standards, the Clerk Of The Course has laid down the law with regards to dubious moves on track. Expect two tense and exciting races.

This should be a short, snappy meeting, with practice starting at 9.15am.

Racing should begin around 11.00am, with a finishing time of 4.30pm.

Spectators are welcome and full catering facilities are in operation.

Megan Campbell from Strangford still has a chance to win the Fiesta Championship