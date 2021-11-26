Murphy eager to take all his scoring chances

Belfast Giants’ Darcy Murphy celebrates scoring against Manchester Storm during last Saturday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game

Murphy had been sidelined earlier in the season because of a broken foot after returning to Belfast for his third campaign in Teal.

“It was a freak accident that occurred earlier in season during a practice,” explained Murphy ahead of the Giants’ Thanksgiving evening.

“At the time I really didn’t know how bad it was going to be. It was a minor set back for me at the start of the season.

“I missed the early weeks of the season because of the injury so I missed the first game against the Cardff Devils.

“But it was great when I got back skating again. I played a few games with the foot feeling a little tender but it feels much better now. Certainly it felt great at the weekend.”

Murphy says that getting his two goals against Manchester felt great.

He said: “We knew that we had a big weekend ahead of us with back-toback games against Manchester Storm.

“Getting the four points was the main goal of the weekend and it’s nice when everyone comes together and plays well. Overall it was a great weekend for everyone on the team.”

Murphy added: “It felt really good to get those two goals.

“Everyone was playing really well, as the team is of course the most important, but individually I was pretty happy to get those goals, it makes you feel good when you see those pucks go into the back of the net.”

Reflecting on the Giants’ team this season Murphy remarked: “I think we have a really great team. We have a really fast squad of players .

“When we are playing at our best we are a really hard team to beat and that’s what we want this season.”

Murphy believes that no matter what team the Giants come up against well have issues countering them.

He said: “So far the imagine of the team is one of that we are going to come at you for the full 60 minutes with no breaks.

“I think that you can wear reams down if you are fast and aggressive enough.”