Goodwin: ‘I was lucky to skate last year in Poland’

Belfast Giants’ David Goodwin in action against the Dundee Stars. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

The team featured a host of familiar names including fellow Belfast Giant forward Darcy Murphy.

Goodwin considers himself very lucky to have been able to get ice time last season.

He explains: “I was very fortunate to have a job to be very honest. The world was going through a very difficult situation and I was able to have a great four months in Poland with Cracovia Krakow.”

He continues: “I was fortunate to get to play with fellow Giant Darcy Murphy as well, which allowed us to build some chemistry as teammates. Overall it was a great use of my time and got me through those difficult times, especially given that there were so few teams available to sign for.”

But Goodwin is now back in Belfast for a second season and he is pleased to be here.

“We have a really group of guys on the team and we all get along really well. On the ice Adam Keefe has us all working really hard.