Beskorowany will always be key player

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany with team-mate Sam Ruopp.

Returning to Belfast this season following a spell in Austria with Villacher SV he has also taken on the new role of assistant player coach.

His focus is still very much on the time he spends between the posts.

He has proven his worth this season having recorded a number of shutouts, including the recent thrashing of the Panthers.

With the great victories will also come the disappointment and frustrations of defeats and that’s exactly what the Giants had to deal with when they themselves were on the end of a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of the Sheffield Steelers.

Reflecting on the defeat Tyler says: “I think we may have underestimated the Steelers going into that game.

“To be frank and honest we simply didn’t turn up for the game.

“We had got a little comfortable from the results the weekend before.”

Conceding five goals in the opening period of the game caused Giants plenty of headaches.

Beskorowany says: “It’s never a good thing when you go five goals behind so early on in a game.

“It was definitely tough to get back into the game once they had got themselves ahead of us by so many goals. There was a couple of things which we can’t allow in the future, we can’t allow teams like the Steelers to take those advantages, if we do they are going to punish us.”

Despite the loss the game is an opportunity for the Giants learn and move the season forward.

“I really don’t see it as winning or losing,” explains Tyler. “It is more living and learning situation. You have to take something from it, even if it’s a defeat. It is still very early on in the league for some of the guys to get adjusted to how important every game is. Some are used to playoffs but here in the UK the league is what is all important. It is something Keefer has tried to get across the last while.