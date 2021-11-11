Belfast Giants partner with Harry Corry Interiors for fifth consecutive campaign

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th October 2021 - Belfast Giantsâ€TM with Fife Flyersâ€TM during Sundays Challenge Cup game at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Harry Corry started out in the market stalls of Belfast in the 1960s.

Over 50 years on, the brand has grown to become Northern Irelands largest home-based retailer, with 54 stores across the island of Ireland and Scotland.

They also have a dedicated online store at www.harrycorry.com selling a wide range of bedding, curtains and home accessories when you can’t get into one of their stores.

A proud family run local business, Harry Corry have been valued supporters of the Belfast Giants since 2016 and have renewed their partnership for the 2021/2022 season.

This year, Harry Corry is sponsoring four Belfast Giants - returning players, Darcy Murphy, Ciaran Long, Ben Lake, and new addition, Jordan Boucher.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Corry, marketing manager, Harry Corry Interiors said: “We’re proud to partner with the Belfast Giants for a fifth consecutive season and play our part in supporting this team, which means so much to people in Belfast and beyond.

“As a local, family-run business, Harry Corry is proud to align itself with the Belfast Giants, who provide a welcoming space for everyone within our local community.

“It has been heartening to see The SSE Arena come alive once again as the Home of the Belfast Giants and we are excited to be part of what we’re sure will be a successful season.”

Laura Small, relationship and business development manager for the Belfast Giants said: “The ongoing support of partners like Harry Corry is absolutely integral to the success of the Belfast Giants on and off the ice.

“We would like to thank Mark and his family for their valued continued support. We’re looking forward to working together again this season.”

Over the coming months, the Belfast Giants will partner with Harry Corry to help players turn their new Belfast abodes into homes.