Golfers enjoy Ladies Open in Lisburn

The Forest Feast Ladies’ Open was held at Lisburn Golf Club on Thursday June 3, attracting over 150 golfers from clubs across the province.

Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:46 pm
Lady Captain Barbara Hawkins with Forest Feast Trade Marketing Manager, Deirdre Burns

The players enjoyed a wonderful round of golf in beautiful surroundings with an array of delicious Forest Feast products as the ideal snack. At the Prizegiving evening, Lady Captain, Barbara Hawkins, presented the prizes to the winners with Ruth Roberts from Royal Belfast taking the top spot.

Winners:

Section A (0-24)

Karen Hitherton, Jane Henry,and Alexis Davidson on the Lisburn course

1st Ruth Roberts

2nd Ruth Walker

3rd Louise MacDonnell

Section B (25-31)

Christine McCullough, Margaret Donnelly and Bernie McDonald at the Forest Feast Ladies Open at Lisburn Golf Club

1st Pauline Ferguson

2nd Caroline Watson

3rs Patricia Clarke

Section C ( 32+)

Anne Ore, Karen Barr and Cathy Lamb took part in Forest Feast Ladies Open at Lisburn Golf Club

1st Nicola Davis

2nd Sylvia Flynn

3rd Samantha Coulter

Gross

Lady Captain Barbara Hawkins with fellow members of Lisburn golf club

1st Gail Linter

2nd Karen Shaw