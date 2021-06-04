Golfers enjoy Ladies Open in Lisburn
The Forest Feast Ladies’ Open was held at Lisburn Golf Club on Thursday June 3, attracting over 150 golfers from clubs across the province.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:46 pm
The players enjoyed a wonderful round of golf in beautiful surroundings with an array of delicious Forest Feast products as the ideal snack. At the Prizegiving evening, Lady Captain, Barbara Hawkins, presented the prizes to the winners with Ruth Roberts from Royal Belfast taking the top spot.
Winners:
Section A (0-24)
1st Ruth Roberts
2nd Ruth Walker
3rd Louise MacDonnell
Section B (25-31)
1st Pauline Ferguson
2nd Caroline Watson
3rs Patricia Clarke
Section C ( 32+)
1st Nicola Davis
2nd Sylvia Flynn
3rd Samantha Coulter
Gross
1st Gail Linter
2nd Karen Shaw