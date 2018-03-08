Women’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures announced

To celebrate International’s Women’s Day, the NI Football League have announced the fixtures for the 2018 Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season.

Seven teams will contend the third season of the league, following the withdrawal of Newry City Ladies, which promises to be the most competitive ever – kicking off on Wednesday, April 18.

NI Football League Manging Director, Andrew Johnston said: “We’re excited for the eagerly anticipated return of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership next month.

“Our Women’s Premiership continues to grow every year and following the dramatic finish to last season’s campaign, we are hoping that this year will be even better!

“Our thanks also go to Danske Bank for their continued support of the Women’s Premiership.”

In the opening matchday of the season, newly promoted Portadown Ladies host Cliftonville Ladies whilst last year’s champions Linfield Ladies start the defence of their league title away to Derry City Ladies.

Opening Fixtures:

Matchday 1 – Wednesday 18 April

Derry City Ladies v Linfield Ladies

Glentoran Womens FC v Crusaders Strikers

Portadown Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies

Matchday 2 – Wednesday 25 April

Crusaders Strikers v Portadown Ladies

Linfield Ladies v Glentoran Womens FC

Sion Swifts v Derry City Ladies