SUPERCUPNI: Manchester United keep Cup dream alive after Rangers win

Manchester United kept the Red Devils’ SuperCupNI dream alive with a narrow win over Rangers, last night.

United bounced back from Monday’s shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of County Londonderry by defeating Rangers 1-0 in front of the big crowd in the temporary stadium at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

George Walters’ fine second have finish settled the game. Londonderry, who lit up the SuperCupNI on Monday night, were brought back down to earth with a bump at Anderson Park, yesterday.

They lost 2-0 to Club NI in Coleraine. Club NI are the Irish FA’s Under 14 Academy side, who are a year younger than every other side in the Junior section.

Ahead of today’s final round of group fixtures, Club NI lead the way with four points while United and Londonderry have three each. The IFA side and United clash at Seahaven in Portstewart at 6pm, in what is likely to be the decisive fixture.

While Manchester United have struggled, fellow Premier League Southampton have impressed. They are now one of the favourites to win this year’s Junior title, with two wins from their opening two games.

The Saints top group E after a 3-1 win over American club Strikers with goals from Cameron Salmon, Goran Babic and Leigh Kavanagh settling the tie. The Americans had a player sent-off.

The club’s academy manager Matt Hale believes the tournament’s competitive nature brings the Premier League club back to Coleraine each summer.

“We love the variation in the style of play that you get at the Super Cup. You do get teams who play possession football, but you also get sides that play direct football. You get the opportunity to play both physical teams and technical teams at this competition.

“This tournament also gives kids a good appreciation of three points. In England, we no longer play in leagues until the boys are at Under 18 level. We just play friendlies because the focus is on development rather than points.”

Elsewhere in Group E, County Tyrone defeated North Dublin Schools 3-1.

County Antrim remain undefeated in Group C following a comfortable 3-0 win over County Fermanagh in Broughshane. Liam Carr, Sean Paul McAllister and Dale Taylor scored the goals for Antrim.

Antrim are tied on four points with Plymouth Argyle, with the two clubs set to clash in Broughshane at Noon today. The English side defeated Mexican club Chivas 1-0, yesterday.

County Down are still in with a chance of winning Group B, despite a disappointing 0-0 draw with Cherry Orchard at Parker Avenue. Gary McAllister’s side and Cherry Orchard both sit on four points, with one game to go.

Elsewhere in the group, Charlton Athletic bounced back from Monday’s defeat to Down with a 4-3 win over American side Global Premier Soccer in Ballymoney.

Down in Castlerock, County Armagh moved onto four points thanks to a 1-1 draw with Dundalk Schools. Also in Group E, Chilean side Colina caused a major upset at Scroggy Road. They defeated Leeds United 2-1 in Limavady. It was the first SuperCup win for the Chilean side, who have been regulars at the north coast over the last decade.

Tuesday’s Results

PREMIER

Serie B Italia 5 First Choice Soccer 0

Vendee 2 Global Premier Soccer 0

Otago 0 Co Armagh 4

National Select NI 0 GO Audax 0

Newcastle United 1 Desportes Iquique 0

Co Antrim 5 Co Fermanagh 0

Ichifuna 2 Co Down 3

Edmonton 2 Co Londonderry 1

Right to Dream 3 Co Tyrone 0

Partick Thistle 0 Club America 2

JUNIOR

Plymouth Argyle 1 Chivas 0

Co Antrim 3 Co Fermanagh 0

Charlton Athletic 4 Global Premier Soccer 3

Cherry Orchard 0 Co Down 0

Southampton 3 Strikers 1

North Dublin SL 1 Co Tyrone 3

Club NI 2 Co Londonderry 0

Dundalk SL 1 Co Armagh 1

Leeds United 1 Colina 2

Manchester United 1 Rangers 0

MINOR

Glenavon 0 Linfield 1

Glentoran 0 St Johnstone 3

Greenisland 1 Bertie Peacock Youths 1

Dungannon Swifts 0 Portadown 2

Coleraine 0 West Ham United 2

Ballinamallard United 11 Reeds 0