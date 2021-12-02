Rathfriland Reserves crash out in Lisburn

David Gilmore with children (from left to right) Poppy McBride, Andrew Gilmore, Darryl Groves and Reuben Keenan

Joshua Ingram continued his impressive run of goals with his 11th of the season with a great run and high rising shot in to the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

The home side were physical and both sides were forgiven by the referee for hefty challenges with Ballymacash going on to score three on the trot in the second period to finish with a 3-1 scoreline.

Team: Adam Rowland, Mark Bronte, Adam Bronte, Zach Annett, John Dickson, Ryan Sloane, Adam Loughlin, Jack Casey, Sam Johnston, Sam McCallister, Joshua Ingram.

Subs: Shea Byrne, Ryan Byrne, Callum Beacom-Hurle, Caolan Teer, Steven Bready.

Caolan takes down Lurgan defence

Rathfriland Swifts hosted Lurgan Town on Saturday running out 8- 2 winners in an impressive home win at Ingram Park in the Reserve Division 2.

The home side raced into a 5-0 first half lead with the impressive Caolan Teer helping himself to a super hat trick within the first twenty minutes with both Conan Power and Jerome Travers also getting in on the act. The visitors steadied somewhat with a goal from open play and then a penalty but more was to come in the second period with that man Teer getting two more before Ben Johnston also got in on the scoring act to leave the final score at 8-2 to Rathfriland.

Team:

Tiernan Maginn, Isaac Waddell, Alexander Fitzsimmons, Allen Ervine, Gordon Johnston, Jerome Travers, Conan Power, Caolan Teer, Jordan Hylands, Ben Johnston 17 Ethan Trimble

Subs: Niall Maginn, Brian Magennis, Patrick Winters.

Rangers first home league game in weeks

Rathfriland Rangers this Saturday will host their first league game in eight weeks when they lock horns with Drumaness Mills at Iveagh Park.

Rathfriland’s run of form in the cups has resulted in a back log of league games but a Border Cup Final place is the current reward for that.

The visitors though picked up their first league win of the season against title contenders Immaculata on Saturday with a 4-1 away win. Kick off 2pm.

Rangers Reserves away in Mid Ulster Shield

Rathfriland Rangers Reserves will this Saturday travel to play Cleary Celtic in the Mid Ulster Shield.

Celtic play their football in the Carnbane Premier League currently sitting mid table.

Rathfriland will be looking to continue their recent record in the competition - interesting tie – early kick off at 1.30pm.

Under 9s kit sponsorship

A massive thank you on behalf of Rathfriland FC Youth to Albert Fry Associates Ltd for the sponsorship of a new kit for the Under 9s team. Rathfriland FC member David Gilmore, is employed by Albert Fry Associates who are a Structural and Civil Engineering consultancy based in Belfast and Dublin.