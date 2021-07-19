Larne and Linfield discover potential Europa Conference League opponents

The Blues and Larne stand as the final two Irish League representatives in European competition this season following defeat last week for both Coleraine and Glentoran.

Both clubs now face home tests this Thursday in the second qualifying round, with away ties next week.

Victory would provide a spot in the third qualifying round of the newly-introduced European tournament across games in August.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

Linfield host Banja Luka in the second qualifying stage and reward for success would be a test against either Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus or Luxembourg’s Fola Esch.

The home leg would take place on August 5, with the return the following week.

Larne face Denmark’s AGF Aarhus on Thursday at Inver Park and the winners over two legs will progress to visit Paços de Ferreira of Portugal on August 5.

David Healy’s Linfield enter the Europa Conference League stage following a Champions League loss last week to Zalgiris Vilnius.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch. Pic by Pacemaker.

Larne’s first experience of European in club history featured a memorable victory over Bala Town.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.