‘Busted’ David Healy hails ‘incredible’ Linfield title win to share world record

Mark Haughey’s early header moved the Blues within reach of trophy number eight since the appointment of Healy in 2015.

And Curtis Allen levelled the top-of-the-table clash to keep Coleraine hopes alive of pushing the title race to a final day - but the final whistle signalled Linfield celebrations to put the Belfast club level alongside Rangers on a joint world-record 55th league prize.

“It’s incredible - 49 games from October...an incredible push, an incredible effort,” said Linfield boss Healy on BBC Sport NI, four days on from lifting the Irish Cup.

Linfield boss David Healy following the final whistle in Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

“These lads, honestly, have been written off so many times - we lose a game we’re written off - but they bounce back and they bounce back in style.

“Coleraine are an outstanding team, they make it so hard for you.

“I’ve the utmost respect for everyone at Coleraine.

“Everything this year has probably been so unnatural (given the coronavirus regulations) but what isn’t unnatural is the honesty, integrity, hard work and class (of the squad).

“People say it’s not been a vintage season but it can’t be given the amount of games you play and quality of the opposition.

“I’m busted now.

“It’s been a hectic season and tough few weeks.

“I manage Linfield for a reason, I put my heart and soul into the job.

“It’s been a tough year all-round for everybody...it just means so much to so many people.

“I’m a Linfield supporter, I grew up supporting the club.

“To do what we did here tonight - coming to a very good club in Coleraine and get what we needed - was exceptional, I’m immensely proud of the players.

“Taking away all of the emotion and whatever I feel tonight, I’m so pleased for the players.

“They are the most honest and hard-working (group).

“We hung on, it was a little bit jittery at times,” added a delighted Healy.