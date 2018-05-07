Local game celebrated at Northern Ireland Football Awards 2018

Local football took centre stage last night in Belfast when the Northern Ireland Football Awards for 2018 were announced at a gala event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Among those attending the annual end of season awards night were Northern Ireland manager, Michael O’Neill.

It was the climax to a dramatic Danske Bank Premiership season which saw Crusaders and Coleraine go toe-to-toe until the final round of fixtures - Crusaders winning their game last game of the campaign to secure the Gibson Cup.

Crusaders’ Gavin Whyte scooped two of the main gongs on the night, named Danske Bank player of the year and young player of the year.

Coleraine’s Oran Kearney, fresh from his side’s 3-1 Tennent’s Irish Cup success over Cliftonville on Saturday.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans received the International personality of the year, while women’s football personality of the year was Lauren Perry.

Championship player of the year went to Institute’s Michael McCrudden and Dundela’s Jordan Hughes was Premier Intermediate player of the year.

Non-senior club of the year went to Premier Intermediate winners, Dundela.

Others honoured on the night were Jimmy Nicholl, who was inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

Full list of award winners:

DANSKE BANK PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Whyte

DREAM SPANISH HOMES YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Whyte

BETMcLEAN MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Oran Kearney

TRAVEL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Jonny Evans

NON-SENIOR CLUB OF THE YEAR: Dundela

UHLSPORT PREMIERSHIP TEAM OF THE YEAR

GK Chris Johns - Coleraine; RB Billy Joe Burns - Crusaders; CB Stephen O’Donnell - Coleraine; CB Gareth McConaghie - Coleraine; LB Aaron Traynor - Coleraine; RW Gavin Whyte - Crusaders; CM Ciaron Harkin - Coleraine; CM Mark Sykes - Glenavon; LW Paul Heatley - Crusaders; CF Jamie McGonigle - Coleraine;CF Joe Gormley - Cliftonville

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Lauren Perry

SODEXO CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael McCrudden

BLUEFIN SPORT CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF THE YEAR

GK Martin Gallagher - Institute; RB Ryan Morrow - Institute; CB John Boyle - Newry City; CB Mark Scoltock - Institute; LB Eamonn Seydak - Institute ; RW David Scullion - Larne; CM Samuel McIlveen - Ballyclare Comrades; CM Niall Grace - Institute; LW Chris Lavery - Portadown; CF Michael McCrudden - Institute; CF Mark McCabe - Newry City

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordan Hughes

BELLEEK PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR

GK Declan Brown - Queen’s University; RB Matthew King - Dundela; CB Jay Magee - Dundela; CB Matthew McManus - Queen’s University; LB Jordan Morrison - Dundela; RW Matthew Hughes - Queen’s University; CM Barry Walsh - Queen’s University; CM David McMaster - Dundela ; LW Mikey Withers - Lisburn Distillery; CF Matthew Ferguson - Lisburn Distillery; CF Jordan Hughes - Dundela

The Jordan’s Gift Goal of the Season - Billy Joe Burns v Linfield

The Golden Boot - Joe Gormley

The Malcolm Brodie Hall of the Fame - Jimmy Nicholl