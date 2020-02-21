Jimmy Callacher’s double delight as Linfield brush past Crusaders challenge

Linfield opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership thanks to a convincing 4-0 win over Crusaders.

A double from Jimmy Callacher either side of an Andy Waterworth finish - the sixth in his last four games - arrived before Stephen Fallon’s injury-time strike made it a comfortable night for the reigning champions at Windsor Park.

The Blues edged in front in the second minute thanks to Callacher’s close-range finish.

The Crues came back and had chances of their own but were blown away by the hosts at the start of the second half as Kirk Millar helped himself to a hat-trick of assists when Waterworth and Callacher netted again before Fallon popped up to score Linfield’s 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Blues made one change to the side which demolished Ballymena United 4-1 last Friday night - with skipper Jamie Mulgrew coming in.

There were three changes to the Crues team which lost the BetMcLean League Cup final to Coleraine, with Gerard Doherty, Howard Beverland and Gary Thompson involved.

These two teams have been slugging it out for the league title on a regular basis over the last few seasons and Stephen Baxter’s men knew the importance of picking up a victory at Windsor Park given the gap on Linfield.

But their task was made even harder inside 90 seconds of the kick-off as Callacher rose highest to head home Millar’s cross.

The Blues were looking dangerous every time they broke forward.

A swift break saw Mulgrew feed the over-lapping Chris Casement, his cross evaded everyone before bouncing off an unsuspecting Waterworth and safely into Gerard Doherty’s arms with 11 minutes gone.

The visitors were starting to find their feet and created their first opening on 23 minutes.

Paul Heatley exchanged passes with Thompson before breaking into the box, but Rohan Ferguson smothered his near-post effort.

Jamie McGonigle then had a snapshot from outside the area, but it never troubled the Linfield goal.

They almost drew themselves back on level terms five minutes before the break when Jordan Owens’ flick-on found Rodney Brown six yards out, but his header was tipped over by Ferguson.

The Blues started the second half strongly as well and doubled their lead five minutes after the restart.

Waterworth stung Doherty’s palms with a volley from Jordan Stewart’s pass, but from the very next attack he was on hand to fire the ball home from close range after the Crues failed to clear their lines.

McGonigle should have reduced the deficit two minutes later but he headed straight at Ferguson from five yards out.

The home side were well on top though as Joel Cooper had a shot blocked before Casement was twice denied by Doherty.

The keeper was left as a spectator when Fallon tried his luck from distance, whistling an effort just over the target.

The third goal did arrive on 64 minutes as Callacher lost his marker to head home Millar’s corner-kick.

Crusaders’ woes were compounded with two minutes to go when Beverland was shown a second yellow for pulling back substitute Shayne Lavery as he threatened to break clear.

And it was to get worse just before the end as Fallon wrapped up the win with a composed finish fromm the edge of the box.

Linfield: Ferguson, Haughey, Callacher, Waterworth (Currie, 89), Cooper, Stewart (Lavery, 76), Millar (Kearns, 84), Fallon, Mulgrew, Quinn, Casement.

Subs (not used): Moore, Stafford, Clarke, Hery. Crusaders: Doherty, Beverland, Lowry (Forsythe, 46), McGonigle, Caddell (McGinley, 57), O’Rourke, Owens (Hale, 76), Brown, Thompson, Heatley, Dummigan.

Subs (not used): O’Neill, Hegarty, Cushley, McElroy. Referee: Keith Kennedy.