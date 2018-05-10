IRISH LEAGUE: One million fan milestone for NI Football League

The NI Football League celebrated yet another boost in attendances, as during the past season the one millionth supporter made their way through the turnstiles.

Since the formation of the NI Football League in 2013, collective attendances totalling 1,122,546 have been recorded in the five seasons to date, marking a staggering 21% increase on the same five-year period that preceded the formation of the new league.

Despite the infancy of the NI Football League, total attendances marked fifth consecutive annual increase, with an additional 5,000 supporters attending Danske Bank Premiership games – a 2% rise on the previous 2016/2017 campaign.

Managing Director Andrew Johnston said, “We are obviously delighted that local football continues to grow each year – so it’s amazing that we have had one million fans experience our league in such a short period of time!”

“There has been collective effort from ourselves, clubs, partners and the local media to promote the NI Football League and supporters who have joined us in huge numbers and have been rewarded with arguably the most exciting Danske Bank Premiership season in decades”.

Last month, Crusaders clinched the prestigious Gibson Cup trophy on the final day of a pulsating Premiership title race, to narrowly overcome challengers Coleraine.

The NI Football League would like to pay tribute to all the Premiership clubs for their continued efforts in increasing attendances at games and most importantly thank all of the fans for their loyal support of the local game this season.