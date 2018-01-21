IRISH LEAGUE: David Healy admits Linfield were second best to Glenavon

LINFIELD boss, David Healy conceded his side were second best to a slick Glenavon outfit after a defensive horror show at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Blues dropped to fifth place in the league table and six points behind the Lurgan Blues who maintained their lofty third place position as Gary Hamilton's men remain on the coattails of the top two.

For Healy, it was a 'poor performance' and he blasted his side's 'comical' defensive lapses during a match he could take few positives from.

"It was a poor performance . . . poor result and an overall poor day at the office," admitted the Blues boss. "The goals we conceded were comical – I’m hugely disappointed. They were down to poor decision making and poor marking. When you make mistakes you don’t deserve to win football matches.

“It doesn’t matter at what level of football you are at, you’ll be punished. We are low in confidence.

“When we lose a game it’s always a crisis. The players earn an honest living at this club . . . they get well paid they get well looked after.

“I go out of my way to make them better, so we need a bit back off them. We need to be better.

“And, I mean from the top right down. I’m the manager, so it’s starts with me. We all need be better.

“We’ve been leading in a lot of games we have lost, which is a problem. Instead of going straight for the throat, we’ve let team back into matches.

“We are certainly not a ruthless as we were last year, that’s for sure.

“Titles are won and lost by the fewest goals you conceded – we conceded the fewest of all the teams last season. We’ll certainly not win it this year, they way we are conceding goals.

“We don’t normally concede from corner kicks, but I thought their first goal was a foul on our goalkeeper, but the referee didn’t think so.

“The bottom line is, Glenavon ere better than us and they were sharper than us. They are a lot of questions to be asked of our performances. There were very few positives we could take from the match.”