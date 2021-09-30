Irish Cup run continues for Ballymacash Rangers as they cruise past Coagh United

The Ballymacash supporters travelled to Coagh expecting a tough game and would have been happy with any sort of victory to ensure progression into the next round of the cup.

When Dylan Davidson scored a penalty after only three minutes, the afternoon got off to the perfect start. The home side were stunned by the quick start made by the visitors.

However the hosts forced their way back into the contest, equalising in the 20th minute thanks to a tidy finish from Acheson.

Following a sloppy ten-minute period which saw Ballymacash struggle to retain possession, a 20-yard snapshot from Stuarty Clarke gave the Lisburn men the lead.

The goal from Clarke shifted momentum back into Ballymacash’s favour, with further goals from Chris Ferguson, Michael Moore and a second for Davidson giving Rangers a 5-1 lead at half-time.

If the first half was a fine example of how to be clinical in front of goal and take your chances, the second half wasn far from that.

With the tie effectively over at half-time, the second period was a timid affair, with both sides seemingly accepting of the clear outcome.

Ballymacash did add a further three goals, substitute Scott Dornan with fine strike from range and both Ferguson and Moore doubling their tally for the day.

Ballymacash Rangers manager Lee Forsythe will now have a keen eye on Tuesday night’s draw for the next round, before turning his focus to the upcoming Mid Ulster League “Intermediate A” fixture at home to Markethill Swifts on Saturday.

Ballymacash Rangers: Walsh, Kane, Morrison (c), Glasgow, McAlinden, Clarke, Sharkey, Davidson, Ferugson, Armstrong, Moore