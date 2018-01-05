IRISH CUP: Coleraine could deliver early gift

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney will be aiming to claim an early anniversary present with weekend cup progress over Lisburn Distillery.

Next month marks seven years in charge of the Bannsiders for Kearney and an extension of his side’s high-flying league form into the Irish Cup would mark the ideal gift to kick off 2018.

Kearney and Coleraine reached the final of last season’s competition but lost out to a Linfield side that celebrated league and cup double delight.

The demanding festive programme left Coleraine off top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership for the first time since the initial stages of the league season.

“Next month I’ll be manager of Coleraine for seven years and this season has been the easiest, most enjoyable season to date as boss,” said Kearney. “Since August everything has felt like a dream.

“The boys have been brilliant this year, with the run we have been on, the results, the position in the table, the hype, the euphoria and the fans, it has just been brilliant.

“I keep encouraging the players to ride the wave and let’s stay up there.

“It’s been brilliant but we want to keep driving on.”

Stephen Dooley - a January addition - had his international clearance confirmed this week following a switch from Cork City to Coleraine so is in line for a club debut in the cup.

“We had to register Stephen on Monday and then wait for international clearance,” said Kearney. “Aside from that, there are no potential incomings at the minute.

“We are low on numbers at this moment in time, but we’re happy with the quality we have.

“The January window has always been a good one for me, we generally do good business and we’ll keep our eyes open.”

Lisburn Distillery manager Colin McIlwaine wants his players to enjoy the trip to Coleraine.

McIlwaine, who knows his side are massive underdogs, believes the clash at the Showgrounds should be enjoyed by everyone at the club.

“We are going to use the tie so that the squad can go and enjoy the experience,” he said. “I’m going to get the whole squad to travel and we are going to use it as a team-building day.

“We know it’s going to be mighty difficult but there will be no pressure on my boys whatsoever, in fact, my players should relish the fact that they have the chance to go out and play against the best in the country.

“Obviously, we are massive underdogs but football can be a funny thing and you never know, but to be honest if the players give their all and give a good account of themselves then I’ll be proud of them regardless of the result.”

tennent’s irish cup fifth-round full DRAW: (all ties 3 o’clock kick-off unless otherwise stated) Knockbreda v Institute (1.30), Queen’s University v Dundela (1.30), Lurgan Celtic v Glentoran (1.30), Larne v Dergview, Carrick Rangers v Glenavon, Coleraine v Lisburn Distillery, Crusaders v Maiden City, Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United, Ballinamallard United v Immaculata, Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town, Linfield v Glebe Rangers, Loughgall v PSNI, Ballymena United v Moyola Park, Newry City AFC v H&W Welders, Portadown v Ballyclare Comrades, Ards v Crumlin Star.