HOW IT HAPPENED: Linfield 1 Glentoran 0

Kirk Millar was the Linfield hero with a late goal to settle the 'Big Two' derby in Linfield's favour over Glentoran

F-T: Linfield 1 (Millar) Glentoran 0

89: SUB (Linfield) - Clarke for Cooper

89: YELLOW CARD - McClean (Glentoran)

88: SUB (Glentoran) - Murray for Crowe

87: Glentoran almost with an immediate response off Van Overbeek's cross but substitute Stewart is unable to steer his header on target

87: GOAL - Linfield 1 (Millar) Glentoran 0.

A sweeping move across the face of the box ends with Millar cutting inside and firing home a deflected effort. Great work by Hery and Stafford

86: SUB (Glentoran) - Stewart on for O'Neill

77: SUB (Linfield) - Waterworth off for Fallon

75: McDaid's looping header off a Van Overbeek cross hits the crossbar

67: YELLOW CARD - Gordon (Glentoran)

67: Plum with a speculative effort from outside the area but Ferguson makes the save

66: Quinn curling free-kick towards the back post is met by Callacher but he cannot direct on target

54: Plum free-kick from a dangerous position but it lacks the pace or curl to trouble Ferguson

58: YELLOW CARD - Stafford (Linfield)

57: Lavery bursts into the box and twists and turns but his shot at a stretch is blocked - with Cooper free to the forward's left

54: Teasing in-swinging free-kick from Plum is attacked by McDaid but he is unable to gain any connection from a few yards

51: Suspicion of handball by Mulgrew but play continues and he attacks the space before firing goalwards from distance but Antolovic is able to gather

51: YELLOW CARD - McDaid (Glentoran)

49: YELLOW CARD - Quinn (Linfield)

H-T: Linfield 0 Glentoran 0

44: Plum finds Van Overbeek central in the penalty area but he opts to take a touch over a first-time shot and Linfield block

16: Millar's corner-kick is glanced over by Hery

15: YELLOW CARD: Crowe (Glentoran)

14: SUB (Glentoran) - Peers off for Gordon. Enforced change due to injury

6: Van Overbeek with a delivery from the right but O'Neill on the run is unable to divert goalwards

3: Strong work by Hery before feeding Quinn, who whips in a cross that Lavery flicks just over racing towards the near post

LINFIELD: Ferguson, Stafford, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Millar, Lavery, Hery, Mulgrew, Quinn, Casement.

Subs: Deane, Shevlin, Clarke, Dalon, McGivern, Mitchell, Reynolds.

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Herron, McDaid, McClean, Pepper, Crowe, O'Neill, Plum, Van Overbeek.

Subs: Morris, Gallagher, Murray, Stewart, Smith, Gordon, Duric.

Referee: Ian McNabb.