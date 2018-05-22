Football rumour mill: Arsenal set to appoint successor to Wenger | Chelsea make Bayern striker number one summer target | Manchester United interested in signing Chelsea midfielder

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, just a year after he signed for the French champions from Barcelona. (Goal)

Chelsea have made Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski their number one summer transfer target. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are interested signing in Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to pull out of a £53m move for Shakhtar Donets's Brazilian midfielder Fred. (Metro)

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial is a target for Premier League rivals Tottenham. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City are set to sign Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez after missing out on the Algerian in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham are close to signing 18-year-old Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt. (Football.London)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri looks likely to leave for Chelsea after the Italian club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis met veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti for talks about taking over from Sarri. (Evening Standard)