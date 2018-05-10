Football rumour mill: Allegri, Arteta and Vieira on shortlist for Arsenal job | Liverpool leading the race to sign Porto's Diogo Leite

Arsenal have whittled down their shortlist of candidates to replace the departing Arsene Wenger, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira in serious consideration. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool lead the race to sign Porto's Diogo Leite this summer, with the 19-year-old defender also wanted by Manchester City and Arsenal. (The Guardian)

Everton forward Wayne Rooney wants to join MLS side DC United, with a £12.5m deal close to being agreed. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have offered midfielder Jack Wilshere a new three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a replacement for the ageing Petr Cech. (Bild)

French giants PSG will rival Tottenham for the signature of Ryan Sessegnon, with the 17-year-old Fulham full-back set to cost up to £50m. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton will begin negotiations next week with manager Mark Hughes over a three-year contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Serie A club Roma are set to beat a host of Premier League clubs to sign Ajax's 19-year-old winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Dutch legend Patrick. (Vl.nl)

Tottenham target Matthijs de Ligt wants to leave Ajax, with the 18-year-old Netherlands defender also linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (De Telegraaf)