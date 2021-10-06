Ferguson on form as Ballymacash make it 5 from 5
Ballymacash Rangers continued their 100% start to the Mid Ulster Intermediate A League with a convincing 10-0 win against Markethill Swifts on Saturday.
A fast start was crucial for the Cash, with Glasgow heading home after two minutes. Clarke broke through only a minute later and crossed for Ferguson to head in a second goal.
It was 6-0 at half time, with Ballymacash being extremely clinical in front of goal. Michael Moore grabbed a brace, while Clarke and Armstrong with a goal apiece.
The second half was much of the same, with Ballymacash dominating possession and Ryan Walsh in the Ballymacash goal having little action.
Matty Johnston made it 7-0, and Justin Armstrong grabbed his second of the game, but it was to be man of the match Chris Ferguson getting two second half goals to seal a superb hat trick for the forward.