Derry City's Jamie McDonagh thanks Declan Devine for sticking with him

Winger Jamie McDonagh admitted he took all his aggression out on the ball which flew past Cork City's Mark McNulty.

The ex-N Ireland U21 international has had a frustrating season to say the least, having been suspended for seven games already, he gave away a stoppage time penalty at Waterford on Monday and then against the Rebel Army he saw a second half penalty saved by McNutly, while off the pitch his son Layton has had a serious operation, so he conceded all his frustration was taken out in that goal.

“As soon as I seen it coming from Jackie (Ciaron Harkin) I was just trying to hit it as hard as I could and get all my aggression out and I was delighted to see it going into the bottom corner," he insisted.

“It has been difficult mentally, I have had the worst luck in the world recently in football terms and off the pitch and I have had to deal with a lot, but I’ll always come back and want more and give 100 per cent in training to be playing in Friday night’s like that.

“Scoring the goal was a weight lifted off my shoulders and it was probably the best feeling I have had so far at Derry City, because of all the stuff that has gone on this season from the suspensions and to have my son there and my missus there, after the week he had last week as well, it was a huge relief and to make them proud it was a great feeling."

McDonagh also dedicated his goal to manager Declan Devine, who he admits continues to back him through thick and thin.

“The minute it went into the net I ran over to the manager because he has stuck by me through the bad times as well," he added.

"He keeps giving me the opportunities and hopefully I showed him tonight and the other games that I have played, that I’m not always bad and I don’t have the worst luck in the world.

“I just want to thank him for the opportunities he has given me.”

The Lisburn man explained how his head 'had gone' after McNulty's penalty save.

"I had a chat with Barry McNamee before the game and he told me to take the penalty, if we got one," he said. "But when I was stepping up I just changed my mind in the last second, which you should never do when you are taking a penalty and I don’t know why I did it and he’s saved it and my head was fully gone after that.

“I was thinking to myself and was saying to Coley (Darren Cole) on the pitch that I couldn’t have anymore worst luck than what I’m having at the minute."