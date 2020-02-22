David Healy happy at Linfield ‘upward curve’

David Healy hailed his Linfield side for their performances over the past month to take a stranglehold of the title race.

The Blues stretched their lead last night at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership to nine points thanks to a 4-0 win over Crusaders.

A Jimmy Callacher brace and further goals from Andy Waterworth and Stephen Fallon made it a great night for Healy’s defending champions.

“It was an all-round good performance,” said the Linfield boss. “We spoke during the week about showing more composure, and there were times in the first half when we should have done better.

“Andy probably should have scored in the first half, but he scored a great goal doing what he does best.

“He’s a big-game player, the ball bounces about the box and he’s Johnny-on-the-spot!”

The victory makes it four wins on the bounce for Linfield and Healy feels they have answered a few of their critics since the New Year.

“There’s always questions being asked,” he said. “I probably didn’t look at the league table in and around the New Year.

“But now it’s a case of using it as motivation. Hopefully, come March and April when it matters, people will have a look and maybe think they got it wrong.

“The players have responded over the last three or four weeks - they know the expectation levels around Linfield.

“Hopefully this upward curve will continue.”

The defeat leaves Crusaders sitting 11 points behind the Blues but Healy refused to rule them out.

“I would hate to say any team is out of it,” he said. “I have huge admiration for Crusaders and the job Stephen Baxter has done, it has been incredible.”