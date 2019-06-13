Cupar Harts player Greg McColm secures highly-prestigious US soccer scholarship

Former Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts player Greg McColm, will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a highly-prestigious football scholarship.

Greg will be joining William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in August to study and play for the ‘Crusaders’ soccer team.

He will have the opportunity to combine his University studies alongside playing high level football and training full-time for the next four years through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

“I’m hoping and looking forward to seeing what doors this opportunity open for me in the future,” said Greg.

“I’m most looking forward to getting to play football full-time but also to meet new people, see a new culture and also I get to see some of the world.

“I chose William Carey University because the standard of football team and the standard of education are both at an extremely high level.

“Barry Farrell, the men’s head soccer coach, made it an easy decision for me when he told me about the plans for the team moving forward.

“I would like to thank Barry Farrell at Hattiesburg for giving me this opportunity, it’s one I’m looking forward to repaying, and also Stephen (Murray) and all the staff at PASS4Soccer as, without them, this may never have happened.”

PASS4Soccer General Manager, Stephen Murray, said: “Greg was at the Football Management Company in Belfast where he got to train every day and get a quality BTEC Sports Extended Diploma, which gave him the platform to pursue the US Route.

“Having played for Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts Football Club, we have no doubt Greg has the ability to go over and be a leader for the William Carey University Program.

“He has an excellent attitude and has a very professional approach in everything he does. In the past few months, Greg has moved over to Scotland to continue his education and work hard on his training to prepare for the move away to America.”

