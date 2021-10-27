‘Cash up for the cup

Despite the Lisburn men being on a ten-game win streak, they enter this game as slight underdogs, with higher ranked Portstewart FC narrowly favoured to progress into the next round.

Portstewart have had a decent start to their league season, single goal victories against Newington and Banbridge Town, along with a draw away to Tobermore, leaves the men from the North Coast with seven points after five games. A defeat last time out against rivals Limavady United is the sole loss on the league record.

The “Seahawks” travel to Lisburn with experienced manager Johnny Law at the helm, and will be looking to the likes of Zach Barr, Mark Edgar and the experienced Richard Vauls to see them through the cup-tie. In previous rounds, Portstewart defeated Maiden City 3-0, after defeating Mid Ulster League side Valley Rangers 5-2, a score-line matching the exact same result Ballymacash Rangers got at Bignian Park in the league at the start of September.

Lee Forsythe’s men come into this fixture on great form, but the threat of Portstewart will be the toughest challenge yet for his side. An opening round victory at Belfast Celtic, courtesy of an 88th minute Josh Cahoon goal, got Ballymacash Rangers off and running in this seasons Irish Cup. The 2nd Round draw posed a trip to Coagh United for the ‘Cash, who came away with an emphatic eight-goal victory to secure their place in Round 3.