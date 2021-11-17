Carryduff Colts’ Seconds season comes unstuck

The Carryduff Colts’ Seconds impressive season came unstuck against an impressive Newhill team who created more chances and deserved their win in the NI Amateur League Division 3C.

The visitors could could have taken an early lead only for the Colts keeper, McNulty, making a fine one handed save.

And the keeper was the main reason for his side staying level for most of the half.

But eventually they go their breakthrough on 38 minutes when an unmarked Newhill player got a free header from a well delivered corner kick.

The Colts had only one clear cut chance in the first half, when O’Kane got space in the box from a good passing move, but unfortunately a defender with a last ditch blocking tackle deflected the ball for a corner.

The Colts improved in the second half but without much penetration and didn’t really look like scoring.

Niall White, Collins and James White replaced replaced O’Kane, Bracken and and McKeown around the hour mark but it was Newhill who grabbed their second on 75 minutes.

Carryduff refused to give up and they set up a grandstand finish on the 88th minute when Luke Holden fired home a superb free kick.

It spurred them on to search for a last gasp equaliser but hope disappeared when Neeson was dismissed for remonstrating with the referee after no action had been taken after a dangerous late tackle on young teammate Collins.