Carryduff Colts Seconds go second in their division

Conor O’Toole rises high for the Carryduff Colts seconds against Taughmonagh YM

The Carryduff Colts Seconds moved into the top two in their division when they got back to winning ways with a good win over a competitive Taughmonagh side.

olts’ better passing edged the first half and they opened the scoring on the 24th minute when Jack Rafferty fired home.

With his quick closing down of the centre back on the edge of the area, he stole procession and coolly slotted the ball past the advancing keeper.

Taughmonagh could have equalised two minutes later, but an excellent save by Colts under-18 goalkeeper Paddy McFarlane making his senior debut (denied the centre forward. Luke Holden had a well struck free kick on 40mins well saved by the visitors’ keeper and Rafferty on 44mins had lobbed the advancing keeper only to see his effort headed off the goal line by a covering defender.

The second continued with the Colts pressing for a second goal, however only due to the visitor’s keeper producing a number of great saves, two in particular from McDaid.

On 60mins White replaced McKeown. It was the man of match performance from Eoin Duffy who was causing the visitors defence the most trouble and the most likely to provide the assist for a goal.

The Colts finally got their reward on 75 minutes when a through ball by Tabitt sent Rafferty on his way and he slotted the ball passed the keeper. Two minutes later McFarlane produced another great save to prevent the visitors scoring but five minutes later they pulled on back and set up a tight finish.

The youngest of the White brothers replaced McDaid on 86mins and two minutes later brother Niall sealed the win, scoring the third goal and Duffy got his assist.

Team: McFarlane, Neeson, Toal, O’Toole, King, McKeown, Holden, Duffy, Tabitt, McDaid, Rafferty, Subs; White N, White E.

Down Area Reserve League

Carryduff Colts IV 2 Castle II 2

Colts veterans showed all their experience and know-how to secure an excellent draw against a young, energetic and skillful Castle team and a draw was a fair result.

The visitors took the lead after give minutes but the Fourths didn’t panic and equalised within three minutes when Padraic Murphy headed home from a corner.

And they completed the turnaround midway through the half when Alan Dickson scored a superb goal, drifting past two players after winning the ball from a Castle goal-kick.