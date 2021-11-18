Carryduff Colts go top of Under-18 Premier League

The Carryduff Colts moved to the top of the Under-18 Premier League with full points after two games when they surprised a tough Oliver Plunkett side with a terrific performance.

After a scoreless first half, during which both teams had their chances, Colts came out stronger at the beginning of the second period and they took the lead when skipper Jack Collins finishing a good team passing move.

SOPC responded well and after a period of pressure equalised to set up a tense finish.

Carryduff showed great character and refused to accept a point and with five minutes on the clock were awarded a penalty when Curtis Magill was fouled by they goalkeeper diving at this feet. Daniel Schubotz ignored the noise and the pressure to coolly slot the ball home.

Plunkett went for the second equaliser but were unable to breach a strong Colts defence with McNulty making a couple of fine saves.