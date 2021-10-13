Ballymacash win over Lurgan team

Ballymacash Rangers 2

Prior to kick off, not many knew how to predict the fixture between Oxford Sunnyside and Ballymacash Rangers, with both sides starting the season unbeaten, conceding four goals between them across ten league games.

It was Lee Forsythe’s Ballymacash who had the better start, coming out the traps fast and causing their hosts some issues.

This fast start would set the tone for the entire half, with two goals in as many minutes giving Ballymacash Rangers a 2-0 lead at half time.

Justin Armstrong headed home after a fantastic cross from Ryan Kane, before Michael Moore, with the aid of a deflection, put Ballymacash two goals ahead on the 38th minute.

Oxford came out in the second half with a fast start as they tried to get back into the game.

A very well managed second half performance by Ballymacash gave the home side very little in the way of chances, with Ryan Walsh in the Ballymacash goal rarely troubled.

There would be no further goals added by either side, with the Ballymacash supporters heading back home to Lisburn in great spirits.

It capped off a great weekend for the Lisburn club, with their reserves progressing to the third round of the Junior Cup following a 7-1 victory over Dromara Village Reserves.