Ballymacash Rangers enjoy cup delight

Two wins in four days for Ballymacash Rangers as good form continues. Ballymacash Rangers 4-1 Saintfield United and Ballymacash Rangers 3-0 Crewe United

Ballymacash Rangers 3 Crewe United 0

Ballymacash Rangers welcomed Crewe United to The Bluebell, with a place in the quarter-final of the MUFL Premier Cup at stake.

Crewe had a handful of decent first half chances, but a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Ballymacash keeper Ryan Walsh kept the Glenavy side out.

A stunning 30-yard free kick from Dylan Davidson put the home side a goal up, before Crewe manager Eamonn McCarthy saw red for a bizarre on field rant at the referee.

The second half was far more of a straight forward affair for Ballymacash, with a handful of tactical changes at half time paying dividends for manager Lee Forsythe. Justin Armstrong finished well to make it 2-0, before Dylan Davidson capped off a brilliant performance with another goal, making it 3-0 to Ballymacash.

Ballymacash Rangers 4

Saintfield United 1

It was the first round of the Intermediate Cup on Saturday, as Ballymacash welcomed Amateur League side Saintfield United to The Bluebell.

Lee Forsythe made eleven changes to the line up from the previous game against Oxford.

Saintfield started well, getting the ball forward but not troubling Rhys Lawson in the Ballymacash goal. Ballymacash grew into the game and a well taken goal from Scott Dornan separated the sides at half time.

Ballymacash came out in the second half with a lot more intent than what they started the first half with.

Brendan Bennett finished well after great work from Adam Wright, before Wright himself bundled the ball into the net after pressing the Saintfield defence well.