Andy Waterworth back in the goals and wants more of that same old Linfield story

Andy Waterworth firing Linfield to the top of the table has been a common theme since the striker signed on at Windsor Park in 2013.

Minutes may have proven restricted across the current campaign for the 33-year-old forward but now Waterworth wants to extend that tale of familiarity across the rest of the campaign.

Two goals by Waterworth moved Linfield a point clear of rivals Glentoran on Tuesday thanks to victory over Dungannon Swifts. Now the Blues ace is aiming to maintain momentum at Warrenpoint Town.

“In January there were all sorts of rumours floating about,” said Waterworth. “I love playing football, I’ve made no secret I’m unhappy when not playing and I always feel I should be playing.

“I’ve probably taken a lot of criticism this year from everyone - some of it warranted, some of it unwarranted.

“I’ve been playing through injuries but that’s how much I respect the club and I want to be here.

“But after the Queen’s game I had to say there was no point, I needed to take a step back as I wasn’t doing myself or the team any favours.

“A couple of weeks off working really hard with the physios and doctor have helped to calm it down.

“I wasn’t feeling sorry for myself but was low in confidence then had a good chat with (club sports therapist) Terry Hayes.

“I think we have to get a bit of a rhythm (after a result like Tuesday) to stay at the top.

“In the past what has killed our momentum has been getting a win to go top then slipping down.

“I always think if someone else looks at the league table to see Linfield top it’s a big psychological blow to the rest of the teams.

“If we can do that to the rest of the teams for as long as possible it gives us a great chance.

“Given the nature of our league campaign this year, we’ve been careless - but other teams have been careless too.

“I see it going right down to the wire, the final few games in the split.”

Warrenpoint host the defending champions bolstered by the confirmation yesterday of a deal for former Northern Ireland youth international Mark McKee.

The striker - who has previously been at Cliftonville and Stevenage - is available for selection this weekend.

Town boss Barry Gray described McKee on the club’s official website as “an extremely talented player and will prove to be a great addition”.

Gray also highlighted McKee “has a professional background from his time at Stevenage”.