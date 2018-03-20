David Haire gunning for Ulster Superbike title on race comeback

David Haire will make his racing return at the upcoming Enkalon Trophy meeting on Easter Saturday at Bishopscourt following two years away from the sport.

The Lisburn man, who is now a full-time teacher in Vaasa, Finland, has been spurred into his comeback with the aim of winning the new-look Ulster Superbike Championship.

Haire is also targeting some solid results in the Superstock races at the North West 200.

The former two-time Irish Supersport champion and Adelaide Masters Supersport champion has purchased a BMW S1000RR, which he has prepared himself.

Haire will receive sponsorship from Rope Access Works Ltd after teaming up with director James Chignell.

He tested the BMW at Kirkistown on Monday and Haire says he is feeling rejuvenated ahead of the season curtain raiser over the Easter weekend.

“Despite being away from racing for almost two years, I feel refreshed, fit and healthy to complete the task at hand,” he said.

“James (Chigwell) has established Rope Access Works with a great reputation on being able to provide solutions to complex problems and I hope together we can overcome the competition, both in the Ulster Superbike Championship, and also at the North West 200 to take some top results in the Superstock races.”

Haire said the formation of the new Ulster Superbike Championship has lured him back to the sport.

“Looking at the exciting Ulster Superbike series as well as the news about the development of a race circuit near Coalisland, this has made others become more involved in the new championship, and with the encouraging help and work from the MCUI – along with the various motorcycle clubs – it can only be a positive,” added Haire.

“As for myself, my home is now in Finland with my girlfriend Francine.

“However, I am racing to show my support for local racing and the new championship.”

Haire also hopes to compete at three rounds of the National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2018.