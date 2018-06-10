COLIN TURKINGTON: Emotional weekend for British touring cars race winner

Colin Turkington produced a double podium display on an emotional weekend at Oulton Park in the British Touring Car Championship.

The two-time British champion and current title leader won race two and wrapped up the meeting with third, having finished the first outing in sixth on Sunday.

That victory, a first of the season, was dedicated to his mother following her recent passing.

“I just want to dedicate this one to my mum, who’s not here for the first time,” said the Portadown-born driver on the official BTCC website. “Mum, that was for you.

“It feels great to be top of the pile, it’s been such a strong weekend for Team BMW. It’s a big pat on the back for the guys behind the scenes.”

Carrick’s Chris Smiley posted points for the BTC Norlin Racing team with 12th in race one before 18th and a premature end to the final outing.

Hillsborough’s Dan Harper, also at the Chesire circuit, secured a first victory of his Porsche Carrera Cup campaign with a commanding win in race two - becoming the youngest winner in the history of the championship.