Boucher ‘super excited’ for home debut at SSE

Belfast Giant Jordan Boucher. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“I am really excited about the first home game at the SSE Arena. I haven’t played a home game that truly felt like a home match for a long time. I didn’t get a chance to play in front of home fans last year when I was with the DEL’s Grizzlys Wolfsburg,” says Boucher.

“I have no doubt that it is going to be an electric night and I am super excited to play in front of the fans.

“Certainly from what I saw over the weekend who came on the road, I can only imagine how nice it is going to feel to take the ice at the SSE.”

And there are high hopes that the 27-year-old winger from Sainte-Thérèse, Montreal in Canada can bring an edge to the Giants’ lineup.

He has been in Belfast about two or three weeks now.

“So far its going really well. The city is beautiful and the landscapes are unbelievable. I haven’t had a chance to see about just yet but to what I can tell the food is good and the people are very friendly. And I am just enjoying my time here.”

Before signing up for the new Giants roster Boucher had heard a bit about the Belfast Giants and Northern Ireland.

“I had heard that it was a really good organisation. I knew that they were always very competitive in the championship and always in or about the top spot.

“I knew a few guys who had played but specifically Kyle Baun who was a former Laval Rocket teammate and who had been a Giant during the 2018/19 season. Kyle really sold me on the Giants.”

Boucher bagged a brace against the Fife Flyers and its it pleasing to have got early goals.

“They say it is always nice to get the monkey of your back, when it comes to scoring goals.

“Sometimes when the puck doesn’t want to go into the back of the net it can become hard and hits your morale. You find it creeping on your back and you can get stressed about not scoring. So it is a really good feeling to get those first two goals for the Giants in Fife at the weekend.”