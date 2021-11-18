2021 Ulster Rally to be streamed live

Live driver interviews will be broadcast from the service park in Newry during this weekend’s Ulster Rally

Rolling coverage is set to be broadcast on the event’s official website – www.ulsterrally.com – as well as its Facebook page – www.Facebook.com/Ulsterrally – for ten hours this Saturday.

Commentary and expert analysis from rally aficionados Xavier McCartan and Michael Patterson will accompany footage captured during the course of the rally using a blend of in-car and fixed position cameras.

Event director Richard Swanston confirmed the live streaming service will begin at 8.20am on Saturday and finish around 6pm.

Moira' William Creighton who will be competing in the Ulster Rally this weekend

“This announcement shows that the people involved with the Ulster Rally are always willing to introduce new concepts to enhance the event,” he explained.

“Live streaming is a great way for spectators to view the action from wherever they are, and to show the event to a truly global audience.

“Of course, with COVID-19 still very much here, we hope that by providing this service free-of-charge spectator travel is minimised and that it will benefit those who are unable to come along to the Ulster International Rally this weekend.

“A live streaming service is one way to broaden the reach and appeal of the Ulster Rally and if it proves successful this weekend then we will look to include it in the planning of future events.”

Noel O'Sullivan and Osian Pryce who will be competing in this weekend's Ulster Rally

The live coverage complements the highlights package that will follow in the days immediately after the closed-road event, with this focusing on the British Rally Championship of which the Ulster International Rally is the final round.

Richard added: “The Northern Ireland Motor Club fully supports the on-going efforts by many parties to bring the FIA World Rally Championship to Northern Ireland in 2022.

“It would be a massive boost for the sport.

“We would love to see it happen but it would have an enormous impact on all local rally events, not just the Ulster International Rally. And if the FIA World Rally Championship does visit the province in 2022, then there are contingency plans in place that will allow us to push ahead with the Ulster International Rally on a different date.”